Texas A&M-CC 77, McNeese St. 54

Keys 6-11 2-2 14, Mushila 1-3 4-4 6, Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Murdix 5-9 4-5 14, Tennyson 8-13 4-4 23, Dease 1-4 3-3 5, Williams 2-5 2-2 8, Nickelson 0-0 0-0 0, Grandberry 0-3 0-0 0, Roberts 1-1 2-2 5, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 21-22 77.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson