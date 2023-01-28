Texas A&M 72, Vanderbilt 66

Millora-Brown 2-2 1-2 5, C.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-2 2-2 2, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 6-14 2-2 15, Manjon 1-7 0-0 2, Stute 7-15 1-2 22, Thomas 4-10 2-3 13, Ansong 3-4 0-0 7, Dia 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 8-11 66.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson