Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 40 16 17 15
Turner ss 5 1 2 0 Semien 2b 5 2 1 2
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 1 Seager ss 4 0 1 1
Realmuto c 2 1 1 0 Hearn p 0 0 0 0
Stubbs ph-c 1 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 6 2 3 2
Hall 1b 3 1 2 0 García cf 4 2 3 1
Harrison ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Jankowski pr-cf 1 0 1 1
Castellanos dh 4 0 2 2 Jung 3b 5 2 1 0
Sosa 3b 0 0 0 0 Grossman rf 3 1 2 2
Stott 2b 4 0 2 0 Thompson rf 1 1 1 0
Bohm 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Garver c 4 3 2 6
Cave rf 3 0 0 0 Miller dh 3 1 1 0
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Duran ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Pache ph 1 0 0 0 J.Smith lf-ss 3 2 1 0
Philadelphia 000 210 000 3
Texas 202 030 63x 16

E_Turner (1), Bohm (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Texas 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Texas 10. 2B_Hall (1), Castellanos 2 (3), Stott (1), Lowe (1), Thompson (1). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Semien (1), Garver 2 (2). SB_Cave (1). SF_Grossman (1), Seager (1), Semien (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,0-1 4 1-3 7 5 4 1 7
Marte 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2
Domínguez 0 3 6 4 1 0
Bellatti 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel 1-3 1 3 3 2 1
Harrison 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Texas
Eovaldi W,1-0 5 6 3 3 2 6
Dunning H,1 3 3 0 0 0 0
Hearn 1 0 0 0 1 1

Domínguez pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Domínguez (J.Smith).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:10. A_31,916 (40,000).

