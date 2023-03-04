Taylor scores 28, Oregon State rallies to beat Cal 69-66

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Michael Rataj scored the last four points of the game and Oregon State beat California 69-66 on Saturday night in a Pac-12 Conference regular-season finale.

Grant Newell's jumper gave Cal a 66-65 lead with 28 seconds left before Rataj's layup made it a one-point lead for the Beavers with 15 seconds left. On the ensuing possession and without any timeouts, Sam Alajiki stepped out-of-bounds to give the ball back to the Beavers.