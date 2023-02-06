Tarleton St. 69, Texas-Arlington 64

Gaddy 0-1 0-0 0, Bogues 1-5 0-0 2, Daniel 1-5 2-2 4, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Hicks 7-13 8-9 22, Hopkins 2-4 4-7 8, Smith 6-8 2-2 19, Rushin 2-2 0-0 4, Clark 2-3 2-2 6, McDavid 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-44 20-24 69.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson