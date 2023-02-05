Syracuse 79, Boston College 72

Gakdeng 9-13 2-4 20, Daley 2-7 0-0 4, Lacey 3-11 0-0 7, Mair 7-11 1-2 16, Todd 6-11 2-2 17, VanTimmeren 2-7 2-2 6, Lezama 0-1 0-0 0, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 30-63 7-10 72
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson