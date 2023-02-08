Syracuse 76, Florida St. 67

Bell 4-14 1-1 10, Ma.Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Edwards 6-14 6-6 18, Girard 9-16 3-4 26, Mintz 6-12 4-5 16, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-1 0, Hima 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 14-17 76.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson