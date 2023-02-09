Syracuse 75, No. 14 North Carolina 67

Adams 1-5 0-0 2, Poole 2-2 0-0 4, Kelly 13-25 2-4 32, Paris 0-6 0-0 0, Todd-Williams 6-12 0-0 14, Tshitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Key 2-4 4-4 8, McPherson 3-8 1-1 7, Zelaya 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 7-9 67
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson