Syracuse 75, NC State 72

Burns 7-10 1-3 15, Gantt 0-0 0-0 0, Joiner 6-17 0-0 15, Morsell 3-11 2-2 9, Smith 5-16 0-0 14, Clark 7-14 0-0 15, Dowuona 1-2 0-0 2, Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Pass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 3-5 72.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson