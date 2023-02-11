Stony Brook 69, NC A&T 59

Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Watson 4-11 2-4 10, Horton 5-11 0-0 12, McDuffie 2-3 0-0 4, Woods 5-14 5-10 18, Bettis 2-7 0-0 5, D.Powell 1-6 1-2 3, Filmore 2-5 0-0 4, Duke 0-0 1-2 1, Elliott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 9-18 59.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson