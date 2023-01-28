Stonehill 82, Sacred Heart 81

Galette 6-14 3-4 18, B.Johnson 3-3 3-5 9, Reilly 7-12 0-0 18, Sixsmith 3-9 0-0 7, Solomon 7-16 2-3 18, Espinal-Guzman 3-5 1-2 7, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Womack 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-66 9-14 81.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson