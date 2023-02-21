Stanton could play some in right at home, with Judge in left

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton may play right field at times in New York Yankees' home games this year and Aaron Judge could be shifted to the more spacious left field in the Bronx.
“I think I have more of a flow when I'm in the outfield,” Stanton said Tuesday after the Yankees' second full-squad workout. “Being in the outfield, you're kind of more engaged in the game whereas DH you're inside a lot of the time staying warm and hitting, and kind of watching the game from the TV as opposed to being out more engaged.”