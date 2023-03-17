Stanford 92, Sacred Heart 49

Brannon 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Pryor 5-17 2-4 12, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Amelia Wood 2-9 3-4 8, Stroemel 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 3-8 0-0 7, Klein 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Hallum 0-1 0-0 0, Owusu-Mensah 0-3 6-6 6, Kelsey Wood 4-5 0-1 8, Totals 18-59 11-15 49
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships