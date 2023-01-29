Stanford 75, California 46

Kuany 2-5 0-0 5, Newell 2-9 0-1 4, Thiemann 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-8 1-4 4, Clayton 2-12 0-0 6, Alajiki 5-10 2-3 13, Okafor 1-1 0-0 2, Bowser 0-1 0-0 0, Roberson 1-3 0-0 2, Anyanwu 0-1 4-5 4, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 7-13 46.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson