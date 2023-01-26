Stanford 72, Chicago St. 65

Cardet 9-12 10-10 31, Corbett 5-17 2-2 13, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Weaver 5-16 0-1 13, Cole 1-1 1-4 3, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Kacuol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-17 65.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson