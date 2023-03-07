Skip to main content Turn off refresh
St. Peter's 70, Fairfield 52

Sow 1-4 2-2 4, Dasher 4-8 4-7 13, Murray 9-16 1-2 23, Reid 0-2 4-6 4, Young 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-50 13-22 70.

FAIRFIELD (13-18)

Cook 2-6 5-6 9, Jeanne-Rose 3-6 4-6 10, Fields 3-8 0-0 8, Leach 2-8 2-2 6, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 15-19 52.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter's 9-22 (Murray 4-9, Dasher 1-1, Sow 0-1, Reid 0-2), Fairfield 3-15 (Fields 2-6, Leach 0-3). Fouled Out_Young. Rebounds_St. Peter's 26 (Sow, Dasher, Murray, Reid, Young 3), Fairfield 26 (Cook 9). Assists_St. Peter's 12 (Reid 5), Fairfield 10 (Jeanne-Rose, Leach 3). Total Fouls_St. Peter's 18, Fairfield 19.

