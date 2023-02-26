St. Peter's 66, Niagara 65

Sow 2-3 0-0 5, Washington 6-7 6-8 18, Dasher 3-9 2-3 8, Murray 5-12 2-2 13, Reid 2-6 1-2 5, Saddler 4-5 0-0 9, Cardaci 3-3 1-1 8, Tut 0-1 0-0 0, Bland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 12-16 66.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships