St. John's 76, Butler 63

J.Thomas 10-16 0-0 20, Harris 0-4 2-2 2, Taylor 1-7 0-0 3, Ali 2-7 0-0 5, Lukosius 8-15 3-3 23, P.Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Tate 4-11 1-2 10, Wilmoth 0-3 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 6-7 63.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships