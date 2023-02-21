St. John's 69, No. 4 UConn 64

Archer 1-1 0-0 2, Peeples 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 5-13 7-9 20, Everett 6-17 3-3 17, Reid 0-5 1-2 1, Cosgrove 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 7-12 3-4 20, Drake 3-13 0-0 7, Totals 23-63 14-18 69
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win