St. Francis (NY) 70, Sacred Heart 63

Harris 4-9 2-2 10, Clarke 5-10 9-12 20, Howell-South 5-14 0-2 13, Quartlebaum 3-9 0-0 9, Wilcox 6-12 0-1 15, Moreno 0-4 0-0 0, Myrie 0-1 1-4 1, Sagnia 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 12-21 70.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships