Southern U. 79, Prairie View 65

Rasas 5-7 2-2 12, Rutty 1-3 1-2 3, Douglas 4-11 2-5 13, Nelson 3-8 0-0 8, Smith 3-9 0-0 9, Gambrell 4-8 0-0 12, Augustin 1-3 0-0 2, M.Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley 0-1 0-0 0, Harding 0-1 2-4 2, Bell 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 23-54 7-13 65.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson