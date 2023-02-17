Southern Cal 97, California 60

Alajiki 1-7 0-0 2, Kuany 4-6 1-2 11, Newell 4-9 0-2 9, Thiemann 1-5 4-4 6, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Bowser 3-11 5-5 13, Okafor 5-9 1-3 11, Anyanwu 1-1 2-2 4, Robinson 1-4 0-1 2, Roberson 0-3 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 13-19 60.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson