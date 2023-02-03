Southern Cal 80, Washington St. 70

Gueye 14-21 2-4 31, Jakimovski 3-5 1-3 9, Bamba 2-10 2-2 7, Mullins 0-3 2-2 2, Powell 4-9 0-0 11, Rosario 2-5 1-2 6, Houinsou 2-6 0-0 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-13 70.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson