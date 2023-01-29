Southern Cal 71, No. 25 Colorado 54

Adika 2-3 0-0 5, Marshall 8-14 3-3 19, Sissoko 8-17 2-3 18, Littleton 6-17 3-4 21, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Akunwafo 0-2 0-0 0, Bigby 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 2-2 2, Miura 2-3 0-0 6, Totals 26-58 10-12 71
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson