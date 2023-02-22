South Alabama 76, Texas St. 67

Brown 3-4 0-0 9, Samuel 3-10 4-6 10, Jones 3-5 2-2 9, Moore 9-17 4-4 22, White 3-7 2-2 11, Parham 3-7 2-2 10, Franklin 2-7 0-0 5, Kearing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 14-16 76.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships