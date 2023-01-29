SMU 82, South Florida 80

Hines 3-5 2-4 8, Tchewa 5-7 0-2 10, Chaplin 3-5 0-0 7, Conwell 0-5 2-2 2, Harris 8-17 2-2 23, Walker 4-6 1-2 9, Bryant 1-5 2-2 4, S.Smith 4-7 2-2 12, Miguel 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 30-65 11-16 80.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson