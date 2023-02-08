SMU 72, Temple 71

Hicks 4-15 0-1 11, Jongkuch 1-2 1-2 3, Jourdain 3-3 1-1 7, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, White 0-3 1-2 1, Dunn 4-11 2-5 11, Battle 8-16 6-6 27, Reynolds 3-5 3-3 9. Totals 24-56 14-20 71.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson