Siena 73, Marist 65

Ingo 1-3 1-2 3, Salton 0-2 0-0 0, Gardner 10-15 0-0 25, Harris 3-13 1-2 8, Brickner 2-9 3-4 7, Farris 3-12 4-5 11, Saint-Furcy 0-0 1-2 1, Daughtry 3-4 2-4 8, Belton 1-1 0-0 2, McCool 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 12-19 65.
