Siena 70, Iona 53

Joseph 4-10 7-9 15, Shema 1-1 0-0 2, Clayton 4-13 0-0 10, JeanLouis 5-12 2-4 13, Jenkins 2-8 0-2 4, Davis 2-6 0-0 4, Sunday 1-1 0-1 2, Brookshire 1-1 0-0 3, Florence 0-0 0-0 0, Ibine Ayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 9-16 53.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson