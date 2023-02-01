Seton Hall 84, St. John's 72

Ndefo 5-7 0-2 10, Samuel 3-7 0-1 6, Dawes 5-14 7-8 21, Odukale 3-4 0-0 6, Richmond 6-17 2-5 15, Jam.Harris 3-4 2-2 10, Jackson 3-5 1-2 8, T.Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Sanders 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 31-62 13-22 84.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson