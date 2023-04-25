Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

Seattle Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 35 3 10 3
Rodríguez cf 4 0 0 0 Stott 2b 4 0 1 0
France 1b 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 Schwarber dh 3 1 0 0
Hernández rf 4 1 1 2 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0
Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Kelenic lf 4 1 3 1 Bohm 1b 4 1 1 1
Raleigh c 4 1 1 0 Sosa 3b 4 1 1 1
Caballero 2b 3 1 1 1 Marsh cf 4 0 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 Pache lf 3 0 2 0
Cave ph 1 0 1 1
Seattle 000 022 100 5
Philadelphia 000 011 001 3

E_Realmuto (1). DP_Seattle 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Seattle 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Kelenic (7), Suárez (4), Bohm (5). 3B_Raleigh (1). HR_Kelenic (7), Hernández (6), Sosa (3). SB_Crawford (1). SF_Caballero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,2-0 5 4 1 1 1 2
Brash H,3 1 2 1 1 0 2
Speier H,3 1 2 0 0 0 1
Topa H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald S,7-7 1 2 1 1 0 2
Philadelphia
Falter L,0-4 6 6 4 3 0 7
Brogdon 1 1 1 1 1 0
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vasquez 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Brash (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:38. A_42,323 (42,901).

