SE Louisiana 77, Incarnate Word 67

Dennis 1-5 0-0 2, Payne 4-10 1-3 9, Cisse 6-13 5-5 17, Krause 4-5 2-2 11, Morgan 7-13 0-1 18, Miller 1-4 1-2 3, Griscti 1-4 1-2 4, Hayman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-55 10-15 67.

SE LOUISIANA (14-9)

Anderson 8-14 3-4 19, Eastmond 1-5 0-0 2, McFarlane 3-11 2-2 9, Woodard 3-6 0-0 8, Caldwell 6-12 3-3 15, Rowbury 8-12 2-3 18, Strange 1-1 0-0 3, Agnew 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 31-64 10-12 77.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 7-18 (Morgan 4-8, Hayman 1-1, Krause 1-2, Griscti 1-4, Miller 0-1, Cisse 0-2), SE Louisiana 5-13 (Woodard 2-4, Strange 1-1, Agnew 1-2, McFarlane 1-4, Caldwell 0-1, Eastmond 0-1). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 25 (Payne 8), SE Louisiana 35 (McFarlane 11). Assists_Incarnate Word 11 (Cisse 7), SE Louisiana 14 (Anderson 5). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 13, SE Louisiana 14. A_920 (7,500).

