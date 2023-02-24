Santa Clara 91, Pepperdine 82

Lewis 4-12 4-6 14, Porter 5-9 0-0 11, Basham 3-6 1-1 7, Mallette 5-11 0-0 10, Mitchell 6-11 0-0 14, Moore 3-7 0-0 7, Zidek 4-5 5-6 15, Pitre 2-4 0-0 4, Gassama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 10-13 82.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships