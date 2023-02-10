Santa Clara 80, San Diego 75

Jamerson 3-4 0-0 6, Dahlke 2-4 0-0 5, Earlington 9-14 3-4 22, McKinney 3-8 3-4 11, Turner 6-13 0-0 13, Sisoho Jawara 5-9 0-0 12, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Townsend 2-5 0-0 6, Beniwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 6-8 75.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson