San Jose St. 84, Wyoming 64

Barnhart 2-3 0-0 5, Oden 4-8 2-4 12, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Maldonado 13-19 6-6 34, Reynolds 0-1 1-2 1, Wenzel 0-5 2-2 2, Dusell 2-9 0-0 6, Powell 1-2 2-2 4, E.Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-0 0-0 0, Kyman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-16 64.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson