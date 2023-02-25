San Jose St. 74, Boise St. 68, OT

Degenhart 5-7 0-1 13, N.Smith 3-5 1-4 8, Agbo 5-8 3-3 17, M.Rice 4-18 2-2 12, Shaver 3-9 8-9 14, Milner 1-2 0-1 2, Whiting 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 14-20 68.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships