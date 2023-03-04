San Jose St. 63, Air Force 61

T.Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Tolbert 1-5 0-0 3, Diallo 1-2 2-4 4, Cardenas 4-10 1-2 10, Moore 14-24 2-3 33, Gorener 1-3 0-0 3, Vaihola 2-2 0-1 4, Perry 1-1 0-0 3, Torbor 1-1 0-1 2, G.Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 6-13 63.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships