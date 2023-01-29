San Francisco 94, San Diego 81

Hawthorne 3-5 0-2 6, Kunen 1-1 0-0 2, Meeks 7-10 1-3 15, Roberts 5-13 2-2 15, Shabazz 8-13 6-6 26, Newbury 4-4 4-4 13, M.Williams 5-7 1-1 13, Gigiberia 1-2 0-1 2, Bieker 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 34-55 16-21 94.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson