San Francisco 80, Pacific 63

Avdalovic 1-4 2-2 4, Odum 2-5 1-2 6, D.Williams 0-3 3-4 3, Boone 6-12 3-4 16, Martindale 1-3 1-2 4, Beard 5-8 6-6 16, Ivy-Curry 2-5 2-4 7, Outlaw 2-6 1-2 5, Denson 1-3 0-0 2, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 19-26 63.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships