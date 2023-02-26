San Diego St. 73, New Mexico 71

K.Johnson 4-7 0-0 9, Mensah 3-3 0-0 6, Bradley 5-15 0-0 11, Butler 4-11 0-0 10, Trammell 6-15 2-4 18, Parrish 3-5 0-0 7, Arop 3-7 0-0 6, Seiko 1-4 0-0 2, LeDee 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-70 2-4 73.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships