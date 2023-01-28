San Diego St. 72, San Jose St. 51

T.Anderson 2-6 2-2 8, Tolbert 0-3 2-2 2, Diallo 0-1 2-3 2, Cardenas 3-12 3-4 9, Moore 3-10 3-4 11, Vaihola 6-7 0-0 12, Gorener 2-6 0-0 4, G.Anderson 0-2 0-1 0, Elder 1-1 0-0 2, Torbor 0-0 1-2 1, King 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Simeth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 13-18 51.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson