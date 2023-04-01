San Diego St. 72, FAU 71

Goldin 2-4 1-5 5, Boyd 4-8 0-0 12, Davis 2-9 4-4 8, Greenlee 2-6 0-0 5, Martin 7-13 9-10 26, Rosado 4-4 0-0 8, Weatherspoon 0-3 2-2 2, Gaffney 1-2 0-0 3, Forrest 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 16-21 71.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships