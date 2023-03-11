San Diego St. 62, Utah St. 57

Funk 2-9 0-0 5, Dorius 6-11 0-0 12, Ashworth 5-13 1-1 13, Bairstow 2-7 3-6 7, Shulga 2-12 0-0 4, Akin 3-4 1-4 7, Eytle-Rock 2-4 2-3 6, Hamoda 1-2 0-0 3, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 7-14 57.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships