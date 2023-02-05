San Diego 87, Loyola Marymount 79

Graham 7-8 0-2 14, Leaupepe 6-12 2-2 15, Ahrens 1-6 0-0 3, Lewis 0-3 2-3 2, Shelton 9-17 4-5 25, Anderson 3-12 0-0 8, Merkviladze 3-4 0-1 7, Marble 1-2 0-2 2, Stephens 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-65 8-15 79.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson