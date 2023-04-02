San Antonio 142, Sacramento 134

Bates-Diop 4-5 4-4 13, Branham 7-12 0-0 15, Collins 6-13 2-2 16, Graham 1-6 0-2 3, Jones 7-11 3-3 17, Barlow 5-8 2-2 12, Champagnie 9-14 4-5 26, McDermott 9-15 8-9 30, Mamukelashvili 2-5 2-2 6, Langford 0-2 0-0 0, Wesley 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 52-98 25-29 142.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships