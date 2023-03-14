Skip to main content Turn off refresh
San Antonio 132, Orlando 114

Banchero 11-21 3-5 27, F.Wagner 5-12 0-0 11, Carter Jr. 7-15 1-2 16, Fultz 5-13 3-3 13, G.Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Bol 2-3 2-2 6, M.Wagner 3-4 5-7 12, Anthony 5-13 2-2 14, Houstan 0-0 0-0 0, K.Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Suggs 5-13 0-0 12. Totals 44-97 16-21 114.

SAN ANTONIO (132)

Bates-Diop 5-7 0-0 14, Sochan 11-19 4-6 29, Collins 10-14 2-2 25, Graham 4-7 6-7 15, Vassell 4-11 1-1 10, Barlow 2-2 0-0 4, Champagnie 1-2 0-0 3, McDermott 5-8 0-0 15, Bassey 1-2 0-0 2, Mamukelashvili 2-5 1-2 7, Wesley 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 48-85 14-18 132.

Orlando 29 32 28 25 114
San Antonio 38 29 31 34 132

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-29 (Banchero 2-4, Anthony 2-5, Suggs 2-7, M.Wagner 1-1, G.Harris 1-2, F.Wagner 1-3, Carter Jr. 1-6, Bol 0-1), San Antonio 22-41 (McDermott 5-8, Bates-Diop 4-6, Collins 3-3, Sochan 3-6, Mamukelashvili 2-4, Wesley 2-5, Champagnie 1-2, Graham 1-3, Vassell 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 42 (Carter Jr. 10), San Antonio 47 (Sochan 11). Assists_Orlando 24 (Fultz 6), San Antonio 39 (Graham 9). Total Fouls_Orlando 16, San Antonio 17. A_13,708 (18,581)

