San Antonio 132, Orlando 114

Banchero 11-21 3-5 27, F.Wagner 5-12 0-0 11, Carter Jr. 7-15 1-2 16, Fultz 5-13 3-3 13, G.Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Bol 2-3 2-2 6, M.Wagner 3-4 5-7 12, Anthony 5-13 2-2 14, Houstan 0-0 0-0 0, K.Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Suggs 5-13 0-0 12. Totals 44-97 16-21 114.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships