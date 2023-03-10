San Antonio 128, Denver 120

Gordon 5-8 2-2 14, Porter Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Jokic 14-24 5-6 37, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 2-2 13, Murray 9-21 4-4 24, Green 2-4 2-2 6, Bryant 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 3-8 2-2 8, Braun 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 44-90 19-20 120.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships