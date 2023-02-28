San Antonio 102, Utah 94

Bates-Diop 3-8 0-0 6, Sochan 4-10 5-8 13, Collins 2-15 3-4 7, Branham 2-5 0-0 4, Johnson 12-19 1-3 25, McDermott 7-14 0-0 19, Bassey 3-7 1-2 7, Graham 3-8 5-6 12, Wesley 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 39-91 16-25 102.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships