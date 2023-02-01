Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 65

Ezeagu 6-7 0-2 12, Huefner 5-10 2-2 13, Grant 6-12 1-2 16, May 0-0 0-0 0, Powers 3-6 0-0 7, Wilkerson 4-11 2-2 12, Ikpe 2-2 0-0 4, Nicholas 1-1 0-0 2, Scroggins 0-1 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-50 6-10 67.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson