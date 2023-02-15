Sam Houston St. 66, Texas-Arlington 56

Domingos 2-3 1-2 5, Walker 5-9 2-3 15, Gibson 2-14 1-1 5, Humphrey 2-4 0-0 5, Weaver 5-14 1-4 14, Johnson-Cash 1-3 0-0 3, Talbot 1-3 2-2 5, Young 0-1 1-2 1, Castro 1-2 0-0 3, Woods 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 8-14 56.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson